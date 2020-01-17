There's going to be a new Moss in the NFL.

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, announced on social media Friday afternoon that he will be entering the NFL Draft.

Moss hauled in two touchdown passes in the Tigers' 42-25 National Championship win over Clemson Monday night, adding to his impressive junior season. He finished the season with 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Moss is the ninth LSU underclassmen to declare for the draft:

Grant Delpit

Patrick Queen

Justin Jefferson

Lloyd Cushenberry

Jacob Phillips

Saahdiq Charles

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

K'Lavon Chaisson

Thaddeus Moss