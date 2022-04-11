LSU teammates Khayla Pointer, Faustine Aifuwa drafted by Las Vegas Aces

Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa won't be short on friendly faces to begin their professional careers — even more than 1,500 miles from Baton Rouge.

The Las Vegas Aces selected the LSU teammates in the second and third rounds, respectively, in Monday evening's 2022 WNBA Draft.

Pointer was the No. 13 pick overall, the first selection of the second round, and Aifuwa followed at No. 35.

The 5-foot-7 Pointer finished her college career with 1,934 points, 599 assists and 573 rebounds as the only player in university history — men's or women's — with at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

She ranks No. 2 on the Lady Tigers' all-time assists list, No. 6 in scoring and No. 21 in rebounds.

Pointer averaged 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists in her final season in Baton Rouge.

Aifuwa added 9.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots as one of team's top post presences and defensive rim protector down low.

The 6-foot-5 center finished her career with the second-most blocks in program history (239), fifth-most rebounds (970) and No. 21 in scoring (1,302).

That duo played major roles in helping new coach Kim Mulkey lead LSU to its first NCAA tournament appearance since their freshman season.

Their former coach Nikki Caldwell Fargas is in her first season as the organization's president after a decade leading the Lady Tigers.

Another of her former LSU players, eight-year veteran center Theresa Plaisance, signed with the team last month.

Las Vegas reached its third consecutive conference finals this past season and finished 24-8 to match its highest win total in a season.

Fargas hired Becky Hammon this winter to succeed former coach Bill Laimbeer.