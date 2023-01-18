LSU, the second worst shooting team in the SEC in conference play, lived up to its stats in another double-digit loss.

For the second straight game, the Tigers shot less than 30 percent from the field and again never gave themselves a chance.

After getting beat by 40 points at No. 4 Alabama last Saturday, the Tigers suffered their largest home loss of the season Wednesday night as No. 16 Auburn prevailed 67-49 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (12-6, 1-6 SEC) also lost its fifth straight games, the program’s longest losing streak since 2015-16 when the Tigers lost a school-record 15 consecutive games.

"Adversity is here, we're staring at it," LSU first-year head coach Matt McMahon said. "You find out what you're made of. How are you going to respond?

"The only way I know to do it is to keep working. There's not one man in that locker room that can fix it. It's going to take everybody. And it's easier said than done."

Auburn (15-3 5-1 SEC) never trailed as it won for the sixth time in the last seven games.

LSU made a mere 17 of 58 shots (29.3 percent), its worst shooting game of the season surpassing its 18 of 61 stinker (29.5 percent) at Alabama.

Combine all that shot clanking and in their last two games the Tigers are 35 of 117 (29.9 percent) from the field including 12 of 41 (29.2 percent) from 3-point range.

“We had seen Florida guard LSU and mid shot clock they were switching on defense," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "We switched on defense early. That switching defense really bothered LSU. We held them to 49 points on 29% shooting. That's pretty spectacular.”

Forward KJ Williams and guard Trey Hannibal led LSU with 16 points each.

Guard Wendell Green Jr. and forward Jaylin Williams topped Auburn with 14 points each.

LSU trailed 32-21 at halftime. And it wasn’t because of bunch of turnovers or missed free throws.

It was because LSU, 13th in the SEC in field goal percentage in conference games, missed 20 of 27 shots in the opening 20 minutes and collected just four offensive rebounds.

Three Tigers’ starters – Adam Miller, Cam Hayes and Derek Fountain – were a combined 0 for 11 with Miller’s 0 for 6 featuring 5 missed 3-pointers.

Williams had 12 points, just more than half of LSU’s offensive output.

LSU opened the second half on a 14-5 run in the first 5 minutes, cutting Auburn’s lead to 37-35. Miller and Justice Williams scored 5 points each as LSU began pushing the ball downcourt after grabbing all 6 missed Auburn shots.

Auburn’s response in the next five minutes was a 17-4 burst to hit the midway point of the second half with a 15-point lead at 54-39.

LSU played without guard Juice Hill, who McMahon has stepped away from the program for personal reasons. The Tigers are at home again Saturday at 3 p.m. vs. No. 9 Tennessee (15-3, 5-1).