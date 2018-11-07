LSU got off to an encouraging start in Tuesday night's opener to begin its most highly anticipated season in recent memory. The Tigers stormed out to a 48-18 lead in the first half and controlled the contest throughout en route to a 94-63 victory over Southeastern-Louisiana at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Five-star recruit Naz Reid lived up to the hype and more showcasing his impressive offensive skill set while also patrolling the paint as a defender and rebounder. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man put up 15 points with four rebounds in the first half and ended the night with a team-high 17 points with six rebounds on 6-of-13 shooting.

"I wasn't really nervous because I've played in front of crazy crowds and atmospheres before," said Reid regarding his comfort level playing in front of just over 10,500 fans on Tuesday night."My defense," responded Reid when asked what he was most satisfied with from his personal performance.

"I was able to stop the offensive guy and do the assignments coach assigned."

Reid was just one of a bevy of players to stand out Tuesday night as fellow starters Tremont Waters, Emmitt Williams, Skylar Mays and Ja'Vonte Smart all had their moments along with Marlon Taylor and Kavell Bigby-Williams off the bench.

Waters connected on his first three shots of the game and Williams had a huge two-handed dunk off a sweet pass from Mays, who also converted a beautiful euro step finger roll layup shortly thereafter in the first half. Smart dropped a 3-pointer for his first points as a Tiger with about seven minutes left in the first half and Taylor also drained a pair of long jumpers while nearly converting an insane alley-oop that would have sent the Maravich Center into a frenzy.

"Tonight was a lot of fun - especially with dude's jumping over people," said Williams, whose jovial personality was just as infectious off the court as his rebounding on it. "It was my first game and I was really nervous. I had to put on deodorant like two more times.

"Williams' energy was contagious throughout the night as he pulled in game-high 10 boards to go along with 10 points. He was one of six players to score in double figures, none of which were Waters, the Tigers (1-0) leading scorer last season."

If Tremont had that stat line last year we'd have certainly been in a dog fight or would have lost," LSU coach Will Wade said. "But he's going to play really well for us and has worked really hard. Tonight wasn't one of his best nights...but I thought as he settled in he played better and I expect him to come back strong and play really well on Friday night."

LSU's first half lead was fueled by a 25-5 run that began with 12:33 to go and lasted just over eight minutes. The Tigers never looked back from there but Southeastern (0-1) did find some momentum in the second half when St. Paul's product Parker Edwards went absolutely berserk from 3-point range.

The freshman subbed in for the first time with 10:34 left in the game and finished with 25 points going 6-of-8 from behind the arc and 5-of-7 from the stripe. Even LSU fans got behind Edwards chanting "MVP" while he was at the free throw line but Wade wasn't quite as amused.

"His first three was a wide open transition three on miscommunication by one of our guys," Wade said. "He sees the ball go in and the rim gets huge, we've got to do a better job. I know people enjoyed seeing it but to me, that's embarrassing."

LSU also played a video tribute to the late Wayde Sims, who was set to enter his junior season with the Tigers before being gunned down in Baton Rouge in late September. His mother and father were presented with the first ever flag to fly in the Maravich Center and they received a standing ovation at the conclusion of the video.

"It doesn't get any easier," Wade said of Wayde's passing. "But he's going to be with us and we're going to keep fighting for him."

The Tigers resume their schedule Friday night at 7 p.m. against UNC-Greensboro before hosting Memphis and Louisiana Tech next Tuesday (Nov. 13) and Friday (Nov. 16) at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively. LSU plays its first road game on Nov. 22 against Charleston at the HP Field House in Orlando with tip off scheduled for 6 p.m.