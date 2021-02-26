TigerDetails - Tigers rack up 4 homers to beat Youngstown State, 6-2

No. 11 LSU smacked four home runs and junior right-hander Jaden Hill allowed a single hit in six innings of work as the Tigers defeated Youngstown State, 6-2, Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers got to work quick as Tre’ Morgan had a one-out single in the first inning. Two batters later, Cade Beloso smacked a two-run homer over the right field wall to give the Tigers a 2-0 advantage.

Morgan got things going for LSU in the third inning with a two-out single and scored on a two-run homer by second baseman Cade Doughty.

Left-fielder Gavin Dugas launched a solo home run in the fourth inning to make it a 5-0 advantage. Dugas finished the game 3-4 and Morgan also had a pair of hits on the night for the Tigers.

Shortstop Zach Arnold gave LSU a 6-1 advantage with a solo home run in the eighth inning.

“Good win for us tonight,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “It was nice to see us hit four home runs. They were all hit well. I knew we were going to face a pair of good left-handed pitchers this weekend, but when they made some mistakes we were able to take advantage of them. Big day on Saturday; a long day.”

The Penguins (1-5) got their first run of the game off of reliever Brandon Kaminer in the seventh inning after an RBI single from designated hitter Blaze Glenn. Jef Wehler added a solo home run for Youngstown State in the ninth.

While the Tigers used the long ball to break out to an early advantage, Hill was impressive again on the mound. Still on a pitch count from the coaching staff, Hill allowed a single hit in six innings of work, striking out four. The six innings of work for Hill is a career high.

“Very satisfying to be able to go six innings,” Hill said. “The work that I have been putting in with (pitching coach Alan Dunn) and the program I am on; I have been following it to a ‘T’. This is what we expected. Stay in the process and hopefully I can continue to go deeper into games.

“I feel amazing. I wanted to stay in and finish the game, but it is only the second weekend.”

Senior Devin Fontenot relieved Blake Money in the ninth to pick up his first save of the year.

It’s a doubleheader Saturday for LSU (4-1) as LSU will again take on the Penguins at 2 p.m. before wrapping up its weekend against Nicholls State at 6:30 p.m.