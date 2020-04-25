The LSU Tigers seemingly broke every record possible during their historic 15-0 National Championship run and that continued in the NFL Draft as well.

The Tigers led all teams with 14 picks, which beat the previous school record of nine total draft picks in one year (2013 and 2014), and set a new record for SEC draft picks with the 14.

LSU also tied Ohio State (2004) for most picks by one school.

Below is the full list of Tigers drafted and the list of six undrafted players and where they agreed to sign.

LSU Tigers drafted:

Joe Burrow - No. 1, Cincinnati Bengals; K'Lavon Chaisson - No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars; Justin Jefferson - No. 22, Minnesota Vikings; Patrick Queen - No. 28, Baltimore Ravens; Clyde Edwards-Helaire - No. 32, Kansas City Chiefs; Grant Delpit - No. 44, Cleveland Browns; Kristian Fulton - No. 61, Tennessee Titans; Damien Lewis - No. 69 Seattle Seahawks; Lloyd Cushenberry - No. 83 Denver Broncos; Jacob Phillips - No. 97, Cleveland Browns; Saahdiq Charles - No. 108, Washington Redskins; Rashard Lawrence - No. 131, Arizona Cardinals; Blake Ferguson - No. 184, Miami Dolphins; Stephen Sullivan - No. 251, Seattle Seahawks

LSU undrafted free agents:

Thaddeus Moss - agreed to sign with the Washington Redskins; Breiden Fehoko - agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers; Badara Traore - agreed to sign with the Chicago Bears; Derrick Dillon - agreed to terms with the New York Giants; Michael Divinity - Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Adrian Magee - TBA







