LSU to face Kansas State in Texas Bowl on Jan. 4

LSU will be Texas-bound this bowl season for the first time in nearly six years.

The AdvoCare Texas Bowl announced Sunday a matchup between the Tigers and Kansas State set for Jan. 4, 2022.

The program last participated in the Houston-based contest Dec. 29, 2015.

Star running back Leonard Fournette scored five touchdowns as LSU, in the final complete season under former coach Les Miles, more than doubled up Texas Tech and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 56-27.

The Tigers (6-6) have faced Kansas State (7-5) just once before, a 21-0 shutout of the Wildcats in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 13, 1980.

That contest marked the debut of LSU coach Jerry Stovall, and so will this decades-later second meeting.

Offensive line coach Brad Davis was named the Tigers' interim coach this past weekend upon the university's separation agreement with Ed Orgeron.

And president William Tate IV and athletic director Scott Woodward introduced new head coach Brian Kelly this week.

Kelly indicated Wednesday that no discussions had taken place about him potentially coaching a bowl game yet at that time.

Orgeron coached LSU to a 4-1 record during bowl season, including the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal and national championship games against Oklahoma and Clemson, respectively.

His only loss came following the 2017 season — coincidentally to Kelly's Notre Dame team — in the Tigers' second straight trip to the Citrus Bowl.

LSU defeated Louisville in the Citrus Bowl and UCF in the Fiesta Bowl following the 2016 and 2018 seasons, respectively.