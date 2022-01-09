LSU to hire Jordan Arcement for recruiting role

Brian Kelly elected to clear the slate once arriving at LSU, with very few coaches and staffers remaining from the days of Ed Orgeron.

With 9 out of 10 of the assistant coaching roles filled, Kelly has turned his attention to the shadow staff, recruiting and personnel. Multiple sources confirm that former UVA staffer, Louisiana native and former high school coach Jordan Arcement has been hired by LSU to work in its recruiting office.

Arcement is currently the director of recruiting and event development for Shock Doctor, a growing apparel company, after spending three years (2018-2020) at the University of Virginia where he served as the director of recruiting communications and senior scout. Arcement left Virginia following the 2020 season to work in the NIL (name, image, likeness) arena, which is an area of emphasis for colleges looking to take advantage of new NCAA rules permitting players to profit from their NIL.

Arcement spent two years as the wide receivers coach at Ellender High School, where he was instrumental in the development of multiple college prospects. Arcement also has extensive experience training, including working with his former prep pupil Davontavean Martin, who is line to be an early round draft pick this year.