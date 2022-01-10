LSU to hire Louisiana Tech recruiting director Sherman Wilson

Brian Kelly continues to add notable Louisiana flavor to his new-look LSU staff.

Louisiana Tech Director of Football Recruiting Sherman Wilson is expected to become one of the Tigers' next announced hires.

The Southeastern Louisiana alumnus has coached at three in-state high schools and two universities, as well as helping lead recruiting efforts in the area during a stint at Memphis.

Wilson worked as a student intern throughout his college career in Hammond, where he then began his coaching career as an assistant athletic director and coach at Hammond High.

He completed his masters in coaching and athletic administration at Concordia College and held coaching positions at Albany and Amite high schools before joining for Southern University coach Dawson Odums' staff in 2018.

Wilson served as the Jaguars' directory of football operations and recruiting from 2018 to 2020 — including the program's first-ever HBCU No. 1 recruiting class in 2019 — before moving on to Memphis.

He helped those Tigers land Louisiana prospects such as Madison Prep defensive back Tyrell Raby, Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) defensive back Eric Randall III and John Ehret linebacker Andrew Jones before accepting an opportunity to return to Louisiana last spring.

Wilson will join LSU's other recent hires from Louisiana Tech in quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, announced earlier this month after nine years in Ruston, and director of scouting Jon Randall Belton, announced last spring after a year at Virginia after attending and interning in Ruston.

The Tigers announced the hire Monday of former E.D. White and Nicholls State receiver Jordan Arcement, who previously spent three years at Virginia.