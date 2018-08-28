LSU's future home schedule continues to add notable college football teams to the mix. The latest is Army, who LSU will play host to in 2023, officials announced on Tuesday. This matchup will mark only the second-ever meeting between LSU and a United States Military Academy on the football field. The last meeting between LSU and Army was back in 1931 in West Point, New York. Then, the Black Knights recorded a 20-0 victory over the Tigers.“Hosting Army at Tiger Stadium is an honor for us in any sport,” said LSU vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva. “We have the utmost respect for those cadets and their commitment to our nation’s freedom. Playing the Black Knights in Death Valley will be an unbelievable event for our fans and our players.”

Adding more intrigue is the fact that current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is a graduate of Army. He earned his degree from the United States Military Academy in West Point in 1988.

“I am looking forward to welcoming my fellow Black Knights down to Baton Rouge in 2023,” Governor Edwards said. “Both schools have helped shape who I am today, and it will be exciting to see them face off in Tiger Stadium. As for who I’ll be rooting for, I can guarantee you I’ll be supporting the winning team regardless of the outcome.”

Army is the latest high-profile FBS school to be announced as a home opponent for LSU of late. In the next decade, the Tigers are set to host Texas, UCLA, Clemson, Oklahoma and Arizona State in Tiger Stadium.

The Clemson home-and-home series was announced earlier this month.

“We are working to continue growing this list. It’s a balance with neutral site games, and we’re very pleased with the progress we’ve made.”

Army, an FBS Independent, is one of the winningest programs in the college football history with 681 victories. The Black Knight claimed three consecutive national titles in the 1940s and have produced three Heisman Trophy Winners, including Peter Dawkins, who won the award the year prior to Billy Cannon claiming honor in 1959. Overall, Army has 27 former players and coaches enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.