LSU’s game against Florida on Saturday, October 12 will be played in prime time with a 7 p.m. kickoff, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Florida game will also serve as LSU’s Homecoming and will include the on-field recognition of 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Robinson, who is also serving as LSU’s SEC Legend this year.

The LSU-Florida contest will be the first time the teams have met on ESPN in prime time since 2015 when the Tigers posted a 35-28 victory in Tiger Stadium.

LSU (4-0) will host Utah State (3-1) at 11 a.m. in Tiger Stadium this Saturday.