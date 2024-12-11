LSU to host former four-star CB Ja'Keem Jackson

The LSU Tigers already had a trio of transfers coming in for visits this week, but on Wednesday morning, they added another one to the list. Former four-star and top-150 CB, Ja'Keem Jackson , will visit LSU this week.

The 6-foot, 189-pound CB from Kissimmee, Fl. was recruited to the Gators by Corey Raymond, who served as their CB coach from 2022-2023. With Jackson in the portal, Raymond is trying to go 2-for-2 with the former Rivals250 recruit.

Jackson hasn't played a whole lot of football in his career. In two seasons at Florida, he totaled 199 snaps (which was due to a season-ending injury early this season), 111 of which came in coverage. Before he went out with injury, Jackson totaled five tackles and allowed five of his seven targets to be caught for 97 yards while breaking up one pass in 2024.

Jackson, who started the first two games of the season, was able to redshirt due to his season-ending injury, meaning he will still have three years of eligibility remaining.

If the Tigers were to get Jackson, it would potentially give them a long-term solution on corner. With three years of eligibility left, this wouldn't be a one-year rental like a lot of transfers are. He can develop under Raymond like he wanted to out of high school and wouldn't necessarily need to start right away depending on who else the Tigers bring in at the position.