LSU to host more prospects for official visits this week
Like most schools around the country, LSU has seen a large contingent of official and unofficial visitors through the first few weeks of summer.
They will continue that on Tuesday with a trio of sought after prospects touching down in Baton Rouge to start official visits. Brian Kelly and his staff have been reaching into new recruiting regions for the Tigers with many prospects coming from programs they have recruited while he was at Notre Dame with some success.
St. Frances defensive end Dashawn Womack is a perfect example of this as Kelly's Notre Dame staff recruited St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. and the entire DMV region heavily prior to coming to LSU. Womack is a major target for Big 10 programs, but a recent visit to Georgia followed by a trip to LSU shows that he is certainly entertaining the thought of playing in the SEC.
The other two visitors are three-star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, another program that Brian Kelly and special teams coordinator Brian Polian are very familiar with, and Minnesotta tight end Jaxon Howard, the nation's fifth ranked prospect at the position.
Hughes is an apparent top target of first-year cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples. The Tigers have one cornerback commitment in four-star California cornerback Daylen Austin, who pledged in May.
Jaxon Howard would fill another need position for the Tigers, who are in the search of tight ends. Howard would be a great compliment to the block-first tight end commit Mac Markway, with Howard showing an overall game that is heavily complimented by his ability as a receiver.
Howard has visited Minnesotta and Michigan thus far and has Miami in the cards for the end of the month. Howard is aiming for a July 1st commitment date, so this visit will be critical for LSU.
