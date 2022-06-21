LSU to host more prospects for official visits this week

Like most schools around the country, LSU has seen a large contingent of official and unofficial visitors through the first few weeks of summer.

They will continue that on Tuesday with a trio of sought after prospects touching down in Baton Rouge to start official visits. Brian Kelly and his staff have been reaching into new recruiting regions for the Tigers with many prospects coming from programs they have recruited while he was at Notre Dame with some success.

St. Frances defensive end Dashawn Womack is a perfect example of this as Kelly's Notre Dame staff recruited St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. and the entire DMV region heavily prior to coming to LSU. Womack is a major target for Big 10 programs, but a recent visit to Georgia followed by a trip to LSU shows that he is certainly entertaining the thought of playing in the SEC.