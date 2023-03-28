TigerDetails

LSU to host Pro Day Wednesday featuring 16 participants
Every NFL franchise will have representation on campus Wednesday when LSU hosts its annual Pro Timing Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.
LSU’s Pro Day begins at 10 a.m. with the player measurements followed by combine testing, which includes vertical jump, broad jump and the 225-pound bench press.
On-field testing will consist of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players. Following the on-field testing, participants will then take part in individual workouts by position.
Fans can get results throughout the day on the LSU Sports Mobile app (LSUsports.net/apps). A complete run down of the results from the day can also found on LSUsports.net/proday at the conclusion of the day.
A total of 16 former LSU players are scheduled to participate in Pro Day tomorrow.
2023 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants
CB Sevyn Banks
LB Micah Baskerville
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
WR Kayshon Boutte
OL Anthony Bradford
S Joe Foucha
CB Mekhi Garner
DE Ali Gaye
S Todd Harris
WR Jaray Jenkins
LB Mike Jones Jr.
DE BJ Ojulari
CB Colby Richardson
DT Jaquelin Roy
OL Tre’Mond Shorts
CB Jay Ward
2023 LSU Pro Day - Schedule of Events starting at 10 a.m.
Player Measurements
Vertical Jump
Broad Jump
40-yard dash
Pro Shuttle
L Drill
Bench Press
Position Workouts