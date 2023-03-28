TigerDetails

Every NFL franchise will have representation on campus Wednesday when LSU hosts its annual Pro Timing Day at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility.

LSU’s Pro Day begins at 10 a.m. with the player measurements followed by combine testing, which includes vertical jump, broad jump and the 225-pound bench press.

On-field testing will consist of the 40-yard dash, pro agility drill, the 3-cone drill and the 60-yard shuttle for skill position players. Following the on-field testing, participants will then take part in individual workouts by position.

Fans can get results throughout the day on the LSU Sports Mobile app (LSUsports.net/apps). A complete run down of the results from the day can also found on LSUsports.net/proday at the conclusion of the day.

A total of 16 former LSU players are scheduled to participate in Pro Day tomorrow.

2023 LSU Pro Day – List of Participants

CB Sevyn Banks

LB Micah Baskerville

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

WR Kayshon Boutte

OL Anthony Bradford

S Joe Foucha

CB Mekhi Garner

DE Ali Gaye

S Todd Harris

WR Jaray Jenkins

LB Mike Jones Jr.

DE BJ Ojulari

CB Colby Richardson

DT Jaquelin Roy

OL Tre’Mond Shorts

CB Jay Ward

2023 LSU Pro Day - Schedule of Events starting at 10 a.m.

Player Measurements

Vertical Jump

Broad Jump

40-yard dash

Pro Shuttle

L Drill

Bench Press

Position Workouts