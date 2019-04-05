Due to severe weather conditions on Sunday, LSU baseball announced on Friday it would play a double-header on Saturday with No. 14 Texas A&M.

The Aggies (24-6-1, 6-2-1) visit Baton Rouge with some momentum after beating Texas in a midweek game on Tuesday and feature two players that were on Team USA last summer, coached by Paul Mainieri.

Shortstop Braden Shewmake and Friday pitcher John Doxakis were on the 2018 roster that also featured LSU players Zack Hess, Antoine Duplantis, Zach Watson and Daniel Cabrera. While Doxakis pitched on Friday, the Tigers are expecting to potentially face two more left handed pitchers on the mound Saturday in Asa Lacy, who carries a 1.48 ERA into Saturday, and one to be determined.

Shewmake leads the Aggie offense in pretty much every statistical category, batting .344 with three homeruns and 31 RBI on the season.

With potentially six left handed batters in the rotation, Mainieri isn’t necessarily concerned because the left handed hitters have been producing, something that hasn’t always been the case for the few right handed hitters on the roster.

LSU (21-9, 6-3) will trot freshman Cole Henry and sophomore Eric Walker to the mound for the double header and with a still depleted pitching staff, will hope the two can go deep in their respective games.

On the injury front, the team will be without left fielder Daniel Cabrera for the entire weekend as he nurses a thumb injury that has grown progressively worse as the season has gone on. Maineiri thinks the injury isn’t a long term deal and the goal is to have him back for next week’s series against Missouri.

Game two is slated to start at 2 p.m. with the series finale directly after with a 7 p.m. start time. It’s a big day tomorrow for LSU sports as the football will have its Spring game and gymnastics will be finishing its regional in New Orleans.