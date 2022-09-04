Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels will get the start as QB1 for LSU Sunday night against the Florida State Seminoles in the Caesars Superdome, a source confirms to TigerDetails.

Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier battled throughout training camp with Brian Kelly making a decision about a week ago on who would be the starter to open the season.

Kelly elected not to publicly name his starter throughout the week and asked his team to keep the decision off of social media.

The news was first reported Sunday by Matt Zenitz of On3.

"I think it's a tactical advantage for us not to announce it," Kelly said who made the decision after his team's final practice in Tiger Stadium last Saturday.

"Florida State (a 47-7 win over Duquesne last Saturday) has played a game. That's an advantage for them. We haven't played, so it doesn't help us to give up any of our cards in that sense. So, we're going to hold that card until game day."

Daniels is a native of San Bernardino who transferred to LSU in the spring semester after serving as Arizona State's starter for the last three seasons.

Nussmeier, a redshirt freshman, played four LSU games last season with a start vs. Arkansas.

Daniels had Sun Devils’ career total offense numbers of 7,313 yards (6,025 passing, 1,288 rushing) and 45 TDs (32 passing, 13 rushing).

Daniels was 18-11 as ASU’s starter, including a 20-16 victory over Florida State in the 2019 Sun Bowl . He was named the game's MVP after completing 12 of 28 passes for 195 yards and rushing for 36 yards and a two-point conversion on 12 attempts.