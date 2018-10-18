LSU to unveil new uniforms for Mississippi State game
LSU announced on Thursday that they have "Uniforms designed for the future that pay respect to the past" on Twitter.
The uniforms were designed to commemorate the century mark of the Silent Season of 1918, this weekend, LSU will emerge from the tunnel in Death Valley in specially designed uniforms that salute the past.
Check them out!
Uniforms designed for the future that pay respect to the past. #LSU125 pic.twitter.com/qmOmdRPlAF— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 18, 2018