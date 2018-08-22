LSU will unveil "The Chute," the newest addition to Tiger Stadium that will be open the doors for alcohol sales to those 21 and older, on Sept. 8 when the team hosts Southeastern.

The Chute will be located on the ground level of Tiger Stadium and will allow of-age fans to purchase both beer and food, while also watching the game and highlights on a giant HD video board and multiple HD televisions.

“This will be a great addition for Tiger Stadium and for our fan experience,” said LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva in a press release on Wednesday.

Admission to The Chute is $20 per person and will include two beverages. Food service will be provided by Burgersmith. Menu items will be cooked fresh in an on-site food truck.

Additionally, water and soft drinks will be available.

Alcohol purchased in The Chute must be consumed there as well in accordance with SEC regulations.

The Chute has a capacity of 1,250 or so fans and will be located between Gates 23 and 28 on the south side of the stadium. It'll open two and a half hours prior to kickoff each week and close at the start of the fourth quarter.