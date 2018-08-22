LSU to unveil 'The Chute' ahead of home opener
LSU will unveil "The Chute," the newest addition to Tiger Stadium that will be open the doors for alcohol sales to those 21 and older, on Sept. 8 when the team hosts Southeastern.
The Chute will be located on the ground level of Tiger Stadium and will allow of-age fans to purchase both beer and food, while also watching the game and highlights on a giant HD video board and multiple HD televisions.
“This will be a great addition for Tiger Stadium and for our fan experience,” said LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva in a press release on Wednesday.
Admission to The Chute is $20 per person and will include two beverages. Food service will be provided by Burgersmith. Menu items will be cooked fresh in an on-site food truck.
Additionally, water and soft drinks will be available.
Alcohol purchased in The Chute must be consumed there as well in accordance with SEC regulations.
The Chute has a capacity of 1,250 or so fans and will be located between Gates 23 and 28 on the south side of the stadium. It'll open two and a half hours prior to kickoff each week and close at the start of the fourth quarter.