LSU concluded its regular season Saturday with arguably its most dominant performance to date.

And the Tigers (12-0, 8-0) remained the nation's top-ranked team in both the AP and Coaches polls.

But Ohio State (12-0), who overtook the top spot in last week's College Football Playoff rankings, continued to steal more first-place votes and gain ground with a 56-27 rout of rival Michigan (9-3).

LSU earned 40 of 62 first-place votes in the AP poll for a total of 1528 points, compared to the Buckeyes' 19 first-place votes and 1498 points.

The Tigers had received 50 first-place votes and 1537 points last week, to Ohio State's nine first-place votes and 1486 points.

LSU earned 43 of 64 first-place votes in the Coaches poll for a total of 1577 points, compared to the Buckeyes' 17 first-place votes and 1548 points.

The Tigers had claimed 52 first-place votes and 1561 points last week, to Ohio State's seven first-place votes and 1510 points.

Clemson (12-0) and Georgia (11-1, 7-1) remained No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in both polls.

The defending national champion Tigers, from the ACC, received the remaining first-place votes in each poll: three in the AP and four in the Coaches.

Alabama (10-2, 6-2) fell from No. 5 to No. 9 on both lists after Saturday's loss to Auburn (9-3, 5-3).

The ranking is the lowest for coach Nick Saban's program since October 11, 2015.

PAC-12 leader Utah (11-1) and Big 12 leader Oklahoma (11-1) overtook the No. 5 and No. 6 spots in both polls.

And Florida (10-2, 6-2) passed the falling Crimson Tide to become the No. 7 team in the nation and the third-highest ranked SEC representative.

Minnesota (10-2) lost of the second time in three weeks and fell from No. 9 to No. 15.

Baylor (11-1) is No. 8, followed by Alabama.

And No. 10 Wisconsin (10-2) rounded out the top 10 in both rankings.

Auburn moved up from No. 16 on both lists to No. 11 in the AP poll and No. 12 in the Coaches poll to give the SEC five of the nation's top teams.

And Virginia (9-3) and Air Force (10-2) moved into the rankings at No. 22 and No. 25, respectively, on both lists.