LSU swept the top spots in both the AP and Coaches polls Sunday, as expected, after topping Alabama.

The Tigers (9-0, 5-0) had headed to Tuscaloosa, Ala., this week as No. 1 in the former and on the heels of the Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1) in the latter.

And a 46-41 victory in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday appeared to answer the vast majority of any lingering doubts.

Alabama didn't fall far behind, though.

The Crimson Tide remained in the top four of the Coaches Poll, at No. 4, and slightly outside, at No. 5, in the AP Poll.

Coach Nick Saban and company have made each of the first five College Football Playoffs, including four straight championship game appearances.

Ohio State (9-0) and Clemson (10-0) followed LSU in both polls this week.

Oregon (8-1) meanwhile earned the No. 4 spot in the AP Poll, while remaining on the outside looking into the playoff picture at No. 6 in the Coaches.

SEC East leader Georgia (8-1, 5-1) placed No. 5 in the Coaches and No. 6 in the AP.

Both the Ducks and Bulldogs benefitted from Penn State's loss to Minnesota in the nation's other matchup of previously unbeaten teams.

The Nittany Lions (8-1) took the biggest tumbles in each poll following their first loss to No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 11 in the Coaches.

The Golden Gophers (9-0) meanwhile leaped to No. 7 on both lists.

No. 8 Utah (8-1), No. 9 Penn State and No. 10 Baylor (10-0) rounded out the top 10 in the AP Poll.

No. 8 Oklahoma (8-1), No. 9 Utah and No. 10 Baylor completed the Coaches' top 10.

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Minnesota and Baylor are now the nation's lone five remaining undefeated teams.

Florida (8-2, 5-2) and Auburn (7-2, 4-2) provide the SEC five of the top 14 teams on either list.

And early-season LSU victim Texas (6-3) rejoined the top 25 at No. 23 and No. 25 in the Coaches and AP lists, respectively.

The updated College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday.

Ohio State garnered the top spot on the first list of the season last week, followed by LSU, Alabama and Clemson in the top four.