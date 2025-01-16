LSU Transfer Portal Recap

(Photo by Sarah Phipps)

The LSU Tigers absolutely dominated the transfer portal this winter. After Brian Kelly promised they would be more aggressive in the portal, the Tigers went out and signed 16 transfers, 10 of whom ranked inside the top-150 in the Rivals Portal Rankings. There's a chance they bring someone else in, but they seem like they're wrapping things up in Baton Rouge. Brian Kelly promised Tiger fans that they would be much more aggressive in this portal cycle, and all he did was go out and sign the No. 1 portal class in the nation. Things are starting looking up for the Tigers in 2025. Here's a recap of everyone the Tigers brought in:

The first portal commit the Tigers got was from former Oklahoma tight end, Bauer Sharp. The 6-foot-4 junior is a reliable pass catcher, but excels in run blocking. Brian Kelly said they feel they can do a lot more things with him in the run game, which should help with some of the issues they had this year. Transfer Portal Rank: 135

The second commit the Tigers got was from former Florida CB, Ja'Keem Jackson. The former four-star committed to Corey Raymond when he was at UF and was set to start for the Gators this year, but an injury sidelined him from week two and on. He still has three years of eligibility, so even if he doesn't start this year, he'll be a big part of the Tigers future at CB. Transfer Portal Rank: 54

Early in the portal season, the Tigers went out and snagged one of the best receivers money could buy. Former Kentucky WR, Barion Brown, has elite speed and has over 1,500 career receiving yards. He's expected to start alongside Aaron Anderson and another transfer WR we'll talk about shortly. This was the Tigers first really big get, and it set the stage for what was to come. Transfer Portal Rank: 10

Kevin Peoples got in on the party when they signed former Nebraska edge rusher, Jimari Butler. The former Cornhusker has totaled 7.5 sacks off the edge and will give the Tigers some much needed experience at the position. He was the first of three edge rushers they signed in the portal. Transfer Portal Rank: 151

One of the more unexpected signees was former Mississippi State quarterback, Michael Van Buren. The Tigers are preparing for life without Garrett Nussmeier, so they brought Van Buren in to duke it out with Colin Hurley next offseason. He's a great passer and runner and could see the field in some special packages this year. Transfer Portal Rank: 44

The second edge rusher the Tigers brought in was Jack Pyburn. The former Gator wanted more playing time as a pass rusher, but the Gators weren't willing to give him that, so he transferred to LSU. The Tigers should unleash him off the edge, but he's also a great run defender, so he can help set the edge against good rushing teams. Transfer Portal Rank: 65

One of the top-ranked players LSU brought in was former Virginia Tech cornerback, Mansoor Delane. The former Hokie has a lot of playing experience and hauled in four interceptions in 2024. He's an immediate plug-and-play guy at CB, but can also play some safety if needed. Transfer Portal Rank: 14

The second receiver the Tigers brought in is Louisiana native, Destyn Hill. The former FSU Seminole will have three more years of eligibility remaining, so he probably won't crack this year's starting lineup, but he's someone they believe they can develop for the future. Transfer Portal Rank: 482

As a freshman, Nic Anderson caught 38 balls for 798 yards and 10 scores, but missed virtually all of 2024 with an injury. He's a big bodied guy who can make contested catches, which is the exact type of receiver LSU was missing on their roster. Transfer Portal Rank: 32

After a season with some mediocre punting, the Tigers went out and got one of the best young punters in the country, Grant Chadwick. He was a Ray Guy finalist as a freshman and averaged over 43 yards per punt in 2024. Transfer Portal Rank: 1,417

The biggest (literally) commit the Tigers got this portal cycle was Sydir Mitchell. The former Texas Longhorn committed to Bo Davis a couple years ago and will now reunite with him in Baton Rouge. He's 6-foot-6, 350-pounds, but hasn't played a whole lot of football in his career, so he might take some time to come along. Transfer Portal Rank: 556

It took a while, but the Tigers finally got an offensive lineman in the portal over a week after it opened. Former VT center, Braelin Moore, committed to the Tigers and gives them a ton of flexibility on the interior of their offensive line. He can play center or either guard spot, so it just depends on where they feel their biggest weakness is. Transfer Portal Rank: 193

The third edge rusher Kevin Peoples lured in was former FSU standout, Patrick Payton. The former Seminole has 16 career sacks and has been one of the more productive edges in the last three seasons. With one more year of eligibility, he hopes to come in and show scouts he can perform in the SEC as well. Transfer Portal Rank: 58

After Payton's commitment, things quieted down during Christmas, but the Tigers were still making moves behind closed doors. Josh Thompson, one of the most sought after players in the portal, looked like he was set to choose Tennessee, but a late push from Brad Davis and Co. helped secure the former Northwestern guard. He can play guard or tackle for the Tigers and gives them a very experienced player to help protect Nussmeier. Transfer Portal Rank: 35

After losing both Mason Taylor and Ka'Morreun Pimpton this offseason, the Tigers went out and added Bauer Sharp via the portal, but knew they still wanted to bring someone else in at tight end. It took a while, but eventually they landed on Donovan Green. The former Aggie caught 22 passes for 233 yards and two scores as a true freshman, but injuries plagued him for the next two seasons. Now, he has a chance to prove he can comeback and be an elite tight end at LSU. Transfer Portal Rank: 138