TigerDetails - LSU tries to keep growing at Mizzou during tough week | Tiger Pride Podcast

LSU showed a lot of necessary progress at Vanderbilt this past Saturday and hopes to continue to build forward during an unusual and challenging week.

The Tigers head to Missouri for an 11 a.m. kickoff to what was originally scheduled as an 8 p.m. home game relocated as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta.

Mark Clements of 225 magazine and Jerit Roser of Tiger Details break down what they saw from coach Ed Orgeron's team in Nashville, Tenn., as well as goals, expectations and areas to watch in Columbia, Mo.

But mostly we wish everyone safety during another challenging week.

Check out this week's episode in the video below, or on audio via Spotify and Overcast among other platforms

