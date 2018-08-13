Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU turning up the heat on Rivals100 DT Jacobian Guillory

Bp1g4y4fx5xmmzypl8ky
Rivals100 DT Jacobian Guillory has LSU in his top three (Sam Spiegelman).
Sam Spiegelman
Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
Staff

Jacobian Guillory is feeling the heat.The Rivals100 defensive tackle is coming off a busy summer of recruiting and is shifting his focus back toward his junior season at Alexandria (La.) High Schoo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}