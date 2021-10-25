LSU using bye week to get healthy for Alabama | Ed Orgeron press conference

While meeting with the media on Monday afternoon, Ed Orgeron talked about LSU using the bye week to get healthy in preparation for Alabama.

"We're not going to have any pads on all week, " Orgeron said. "They're beat up. They've been going eight weeks straight plus camp. We got a lot of nagging injuries, but it's going to be more teaching. We have some things on offense and defense we want to put in and we want to look at, so it's a good time to do that and also a good time to self scout."

A few additional updates from Orgeron:

-- Major Burns still unavailable

-- Cordale Flott unavailable for practice this week but hopeful to practice Bama week

-- Anthony Bradford is unavailable for the rest of the season

-- Orgeron believes Cam Wire will be ready for Bama; believes Chasen Hines will be ready for Bama too

-- Myles Brennan is not expected back for Bama week, not ready to practice yet, Orgeron says

-- Coaches will hit the road later this week to see some recruits, watch some games