NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Game 2 of the LSU-Vanderbilt baseball series was postponed due to rain Saturday night with the Tigers holding a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Game 2 will be resumed at 10 a.m. CT Sunday with Vanderbilt batting in the bottom of the eighth with two out and a runner on first base.

Game 3 of the series will start at 12 p.m. Sunday, and it will be a seven-inning game that will be televised on ESPN2.

Details about television coverage for the 10 a.m. resumption of Game 2 have yet to be determined by ESPN officials.

LSU junior right-hander Caleb Gilbert turned in a brilliant outing Saturday night, limiting Vanderbilt to two runs on six hits in seven innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

LSU grabbed a 1-0 in the top of the first inning when rightfielder Antoine Duplantis launched a solo homer to right-centerfield, his second dinger of the season.

The Tigers extended the lead to 3-0 in the second against Vanderbilt starter Patrick Raby on an RBI triple by leftfielder Daniel Cabrera and a run-scoring double by third baseman Chris Reid.

Vanderbilt scored its first run against Gilbert in the bottom of the sixth on rightfielder JJ Bleday’s run-scoring single, but LSU responded with two runs in the top of the seventh off of Commodores reliever Paxton Stover. Shortstop Hal Hughes and second baseman Brandt Broussard each delivered RBI singles to give the Tigers a 5-1 lead.

The Commodores narrowed the deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by leftfielder Alonzo Jones.

LSU, however, added a run in the top of the eighth on a two-out RBI single by designated hitter Beau Jordan against reliever Justin Willis.

LSU left-hander Nick Bush started the eighth inning in relief of Gilbert and recorded the first two outs of the frame before Bleday singled, and the game was halted shortly afterwards with Vanderbilt shortstop Connor Kaiser at the plate.

Raby pitched six innings for Vanderbilt and surrendered three runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.