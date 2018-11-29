Max Johnson’s commitment not only shores up LSU’s depth behind center for the foreseeable future, but it is also paying dividends in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

With the addition of the 4-star quarterback, the Tigers vaulted up to the No. 4 class in 2020.

Johnson, the No. 51 overall prospect in the country, is the highest-rated prospect in the group. He joins TJ Finley, a top-200 prospect in the cycle, as the second signal-caller.

Other 4-stars in the group include Courtland Ford (No. 60 overall); Jaquelin Roy (No. 123); Kayshon Boutte (No. 146) and Darin Turner (No. 180). Kris Abrams-Draine, a projected wide receiver and the longest-tenured commitment thus far, rounds out the group.

Of the seven total verbals, each prospect averages out to a 3.86 average. That is higher than the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the country -- Alabama and Miami -- which currently sit at 3.82 and 3.8.

The six 4-star commitments is tied for third-most in the nation early on.