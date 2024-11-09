LSU vs. Alabama: How to watch, stream, their history and more

The No. 14 LSU Tigers (6-3) will take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) on Saturday, November 9th, in Tiger Stadium.
Both teams will come into this game fresh off of a bye week. LSU's last game resulted in a lost to Texas A & M, while Alabama blew out Missouri 34-0.
LSU and Alabama first played one another way in Baton Rouge back on November 18th, 1895, which saw LSU win 12-6. (What a score!)
In 1964, these two teams started playing one another on an annual basis. There have been 88 matchups since 1895, with the Alabama leading the series: 56–27–5.
They last faced off on November 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, with LSU losing 42-28.
With both teams sitting at 6-2, this game is one that will determine their post season status of getting into the playoffs.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
How to Watch:
Live TV: ABC
Streaming: ESPN +, FUBO and Hulu Live
Local Radio: WDGL 98.1 (BR)
WWL 105.3 FM/970 AM (New Orleans)
KLWB-FM 103.7 FM (Lafayette)
