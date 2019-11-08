It's LSU vs. Alabama. It's Ed Orgeron vs. Nick Saban. It's the most recent "Game of the Century," with a postseason run on the line.

The time has come, so here we go...

Jerit Roser, writer

"This is the most equipped LSU has been to beat Alabama in several years" has seemed to become sort of a recurring chorus. And that song absolutely rings true. But as much of that rationale seems the center on a finally modern offensive scheme and the Heisman-frontrunning quarterback leading it, I think the leadership, mindset and confidence are also a major factor.

The Tigers have always had and expressed some confidence in this series. But I don't know think previous groups teams have had quite the same belief, top to bottom, as this group. Credit both Joe Burrow and the coaching staff some for that as well. But that swagger runs much deeper. Do you think Derek Stingley Jr. feels like anyone on any given football field is out of his league? Or that Ja'Marr Chase gives a damn about who else has or hasn't won in a given stadium recently?

The "Game of the Century" remix is all it's cracked up to be. Both teams are among the nation's best. A much-improved LSU offensive line will be much more able to keep a younger, less-deep Alabama front seven than usual better at bay to give Burrow and company opportunities to do their thing. And an underrated Tigers defense should meanwhile be ready to do battle with Tua Tagovailoa and the high-powered Crimson Tide.

This matchup should ultimately come down to a few critical plays — which team can manage to win the turnover battle, defense is able to get off the field on third down vs. which offense is able to extend two or three more drives, which kicker is able to rise to the occasion, and which team is able to write that huge fourth down or two into history. The winner should enter next week at the No. 1 positions in the College Football Playoff picture and Heisman races. And my green's on the purple and gold keeping this season's good times rolling.

PICK: LSU 34, Alabama 27

Julie Boudwin, video and social producer

I spent all week thinking about this pick. Back and forth, back and forth and this is the conclusion I've decided ... this season just feels different, it feels special for the Tigers, so I'm going with the Bayou Bengals to pull off the upset. Here's my main three reasons:

1. This is absolutely the most even these two teams have been in years, across the board. You can make a case for either school. Neither defense has been as stout this season as in years past, but that's okay because both offenses have been elite. With both teams being so similar, why not LSU? It feels like this game could be a huge momentum swing in what happens in the years to come as far as recruiting, and LSU just seemingly has everything going in its favor.

2. Joe Burrow. He is a game-changer. He's like having an extra coach on the field with his leadership skills and toughness. And with the way he's playing with that chip on his shoulder I'd take him over any other college quarterback in the country right now, including Tua Tagovailoa.

3. Jimmy Chase, the father of LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase, told me over the summer that he 100 percent believed this was the year the Tigers would beat the Crimson Tide, and that was just from seeing the offense over the spring and summer. So, I believe him. I'm rolling with Jimmy Chase and the Tigers.

PICK: LSU 38, Alabama 31

Jimmy Smith, publisher

The publisher in me said to pick Alabama since Jerit and Julie were picking LSU, but the football analyst in me says the Tigers are the better team, therefore, they get my pick. This is the Tigers' year to beat their arch nemesis. The Tigers are just as good in the trenches, if not a tad better, can match the Alabama offensive firepower and have the more veteran group that can endure the emotional intensity a game like this creates.

The game won't be the shootout that most expect, with both defensive units having ample time to devise a strategy to slow the game down a bit. LSU will be better at running the ball when they need to in this game, which is going to be the difference. Look for Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to come up big in this contest.

PICK: LSU 30, Alabama 24