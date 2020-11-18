TigerDetails - LSU vs. Arkansas: A few quick history facts, game notes

In its first game in three weeks, LSU travels to Fayetteville to play Arkansas Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Tigers are currently 2-3 with losses coming against Mississippi State, Missouri and Auburn. The Tigers were supposed to host Alabama last weekend, but had a few positive cases of COVID-19 and numerous players in quarantine. The SEC is working to reschedule that game.

Here are a few quick history facts and game notes about the Tigers and Razorbacks:

1. The game is the annual battle for the Golden Boot, a trophy game established prior to the 1996 contest. The trophy is 24-karat gold and is molded in the shape of the states of Louisiana and Arkansas. It will reside on the LSU sideline during the game. The Tigers have won the last four meetings with the Razorbacks.

2. LSU is 41-22-2 all-time against Arkansas, which includes an 18-10 mark in games played since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992.

3. The Tigers are 12-0 under Ed Orgeron in games following a loss. That mark includes a 2-0 record in 2020. LSU hasn’t dropped back-to-back games since 2015 when the Tigers lost three straight games during the month of November (Alabama, Arkansas, and Ole Miss).

4. Eighteen is the number of first-time starters for LSU in 2020, which ties with Arkansas for the second-highest total in the SEC.