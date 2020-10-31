TigerDetails - LSU vs. Auburn: Staff picks

LSU vs. Auburn: Staff picks
The LSU Tigers (2-2) are still without Myles Brennan this weekend, so freshman TJ Finley will get his second start, this time on the road.
LSU travels to face the Auburn Tigers (3-2) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Here’s a look at the predictions from our TigerDetails staff for the game.
Jerit Roser: What could better suit an LSU trip to Auburn this unusual fall than the two Tigers' first Halloween date since 1908? This game has all the makings for a classic in a typically tight, often weird series with a propensity to swing heavily on a pivotal play or two. And, for all of the talk and criticisms of LSU this season, all the fresh faces, all the defensive struggles, I do think the purple-and-gold Tigers should be right in the thick of things with the opportunity to escape with the victory.
Auburn's defensive front is not nearly as stout this season as the group that frustrated Joe Burrow and company in 2019. And LSU's offensive line, coming off its best performance thus far, should be able to help its running backs and freshman quarterback to put some points on the board. Even on Halloween, a poised T.J. Finley won't have the scary freshman performance fans still remember from 2014. And Auburn fans might with they had a fuller-capacity at Jordan-Hare to be able to help in that regard.
On the flip side, Bo Nix has been up-and-down this season, and the offensive line in front of him might have trouble defending against B.J. Ojulari, Ali Gaye and the LSU pass-rush. If the big guys in the middle of that defensive line can slow down Tank Bigsby enough, a few third downs should prove prime opportunities for the visitors — who will still give up more than their share of frustrating big plays, but also make just enough to have their chance. And don't be surprised if a special teams name such as Zach Von Rosenberg, Cade York or Trey Palmer is one we're talking about for a crucial play or day when the dust settles.
PICK: LSU 34, Auburn 30
Jimmy Smith: TJ Finley will get the start once again for the Tigers, albeit his first road start, even though Jordan-Hare won't be packed as it typically is for this contest. I expect Finley to have a strong outing, but there is a great deal of concern with LSU's run defense, especially against a Gus Malzahn team, which is always capable of exploiting poor rush defenses.
But the Auburn defense is not what it was, which should allow Finley and the offense to be effective in flipping the field and throwing points on the scoreboard. The defense should be able to get enough stops for LSU to win this game, but it is 2020, and this season has been difficult to project.
PICK: LSU 31, Auburn 27
Julie Boudwin: Another week and another start for freshman quarterback TJ Finley, who played last week for the injured Myles Brennan. Finley had an impressive start to his career with Ed Orgeron calling the performance against South Carolina "one of the best freshman performances" he's ever seen.
Not only was Finley impressive, but the team seemed to rally around him. The offensive line played better, the running backs got going early and the defense played better than the previous games.
Now, I do know Auburn will be the biggest test of the season thus far, but if LSU can play together the way they did last week then I think they have the firepower to go into Jordan-Hare and win this one.
PICK: LSU 38, Auburn 27