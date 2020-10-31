TigerDetails - LSU vs. Auburn: Staff picks

The LSU Tigers (2-2) are still without Myles Brennan this weekend, so freshman TJ Finley will get his second start, this time on the road.

LSU travels to face the Auburn Tigers (3-2) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Here’s a look at the predictions from our TigerDetails staff for the game.

Jerit Roser: What could better suit an LSU trip to Auburn this unusual fall than the two Tigers' first Halloween date since 1908? This game has all the makings for a classic in a typically tight, often weird series with a propensity to swing heavily on a pivotal play or two. And, for all of the talk and criticisms of LSU this season, all the fresh faces, all the defensive struggles, I do think the purple-and-gold Tigers should be right in the thick of things with the opportunity to escape with the victory.

Auburn's defensive front is not nearly as stout this season as the group that frustrated Joe Burrow and company in 2019. And LSU's offensive line, coming off its best performance thus far, should be able to help its running backs and freshman quarterback to put some points on the board. Even on Halloween, a poised T.J. Finley won't have the scary freshman performance fans still remember from 2014. And Auburn fans might with they had a fuller-capacity at Jordan-Hare to be able to help in that regard.

On the flip side, Bo Nix has been up-and-down this season, and the offensive line in front of him might have trouble defending against B.J. Ojulari, Ali Gaye and the LSU pass-rush. If the big guys in the middle of that defensive line can slow down Tank Bigsby enough, a few third downs should prove prime opportunities for the visitors — who will still give up more than their share of frustrating big plays, but also make just enough to have their chance. And don't be surprised if a special teams name such as Zach Von Rosenberg, Cade York or Trey Palmer is one we're talking about for a crucial play or day when the dust settles.

PICK: LSU 34, Auburn 30