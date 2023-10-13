I don't know if there's ever been a series between two teams that has delivered as many memorable games than LSU and Auburn have. It seems like once every three or so years there is another last minute epic game between the two Tigers teams, and we could be in store for another one this year. The first time LSU and Auburn met, it was November 20th, 1901. The Tigers of Auburn traveled south to face off with the Tigers of LSU in Baton Rouge in a game Auburn would win 28-0. It wouldn't take long for these two to matchup again, as in 1902, Auburn came back to Baton Rouge, this time losing 5-0. Since 1902, these two teams have met 55 times, and LSU currently leads the all-time series 29-24-1 (LSU had their wins in 2012, 2013 and 2015 vacated by the NCAA). Through those 55 matchups, there have been a fair share of amazing games, so today, we're going to look through some of the most memorable games in this series' history.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4tIFRoZSBFYXJ0aHF1YWtlIEdhbWXwn4yOPGJyPi0gVGhlIEludGVy Y2VwdGlvbiBHYW1lPGJyPi0gVGhlIEJhcm4gQnVybmVy8J+Pmu+4j/CflKU8 YnI+LSBUaGUgQ2lnYXIgR2FtZfCfmqzwn5qsPGJyPi0gRmx5bm4gVG8gQnly ZCDwn5mL4oCN4pmC77iP8J+PiPCfkZA8YnI+PGJyPiZxdW90O1RoZXJlIGhh cyBub3QgYmVlbiBhIHJpdmFscnkgdGhhdCBoYXMgcHJvZHVjZWQgbW9yZSBj b250ZW50IGluIHRoZSBsYXN0IDMwIHllYXJzJnF1b3Q7IC0gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdW50UGFsbWVyODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEh1bnRQYWxtZXI4ODwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5DYW4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xTVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xTVTwvYT4gd2luIGl0cyBsYXN0 IG1hdGNodXAgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvQXVidXJuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jQXVidXJuPC9hPiBiZWZvcmUgcmVhbGlnbm1lbnQ/IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9tM1NCc3hkOFQ5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbTNTQnN4 ZDhUOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyAxMDQuNSBFU1BOIChAMTA0NWVzcG4pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMTA0NWVzcG4vc3RhdHVzLzE3 MTIyNTA2OTA5ODEwNDg4MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAxMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Earthquake Game

The 1988 matchup between LSU and Auburn has to be mentioned when talking about the greatest games between the two teams. Today, a 7-6 game sounds like a snooze fest, but this game had high stakes, a last second comeback and a registered earthquake caused by the LSU crowd. In the 1988 season, Auburn (4-0) traveled to Tiger Stadium and was outscoring their opponents 161-44 through four weeks. Averaging about 40 points per game, many thought Auburn's offense would walk into Death Valley and continue their dominance, but instead, the Tigers held Auburns high scoring offense to just 6 points. Up until their final drive of the game, LSU's offense hadn't scored a single point, but with just a few minutes left, LSU's quarterback, Tommy Hodson, drove the Tigers down the field and found Eddie Fuller for the game winning touchdown with little time remaining. The crowd erupted and registered "earthquake-like activity" on a nearby seismograph, and the game was quickly given the nickname, "The Earthquake Game."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FQVJUSFFVQUtFIEdBTUU8YnI+PGJyPkRvIHlvdXJzZWxmIGEgZmF2 b3IgYW5kIGxpc3RlbiB0byB0aGlzIGNyb3dkLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vd1Z4eElFUmxVYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dWeHhJRVJsVWE8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT1RPUCAoQE9uZVRlYW1PbmVQb2QpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT25lVGVhbU9uZVBvZC9zdGF0dXMvMTcx MjQ0NzUwNTY5NzMwODczNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDEyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Call of the Year

In 2007, LSU became the first and only team to win the National Championship with two losses. A 37-34 3OT loss to Kentucky and 48-50 3OT loss to Arkansas still weren't enough to keep the Tigers out of the natty, but they almost had their third loss of the season against Auburn. LSU was 6-1 on the year and was coming off a 37-34 loss to Kentucky. Auburn made the trip to Baton Rouge and were attempting to take down LSU for the second consecutive season. With 3:22 left in the game, Auburn's Brandon Cox found Rodgeriqus Smith for the go ahead touchdown to give Auburn a 24-23 lead over LSU. Matt Flynn and Jacob Hester responded by leading the Tigers down the field, and with a little over 30 seconds on the clock and one timeout, Les Miles does the most Les Miles things ever and he just lets the clock slowly trickle down. Instead of kicking what would've been a 40ish yard field goal to win the game, Matt Flynn dropped back and threw a beautiful ball to Demetrius Byrd for a 22 yard touchdown with two seconds on the clock. LSU would win 30-24, and that throw ultimately kept their national title hopes alive and helped LSU win their third national title in program history.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtUSEFUIElTIFRIRSBDQUxMIE9GIFRIRSBZRUFSISZxdW90 OyA8YnI+PGJyPjEzIHllYXJzIGFnbyB0b2RheSwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MU1Vmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATFNVZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+JiMzOTtzIE1hdHQgRmx5bm4gYW5kIERlbWV0 cml1cyBCeXJkIGNhbGxlZCBnYW1lIHdpdGggbGVzcyB0aGFuIHRlbiBzZWNv bmRzIHJlbWFpbmluZyB2cy4gQXVidXJuIPCfkqogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0Z3UUhiOEpZNGIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Gd1FIYjhKWTRi PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNFQyBOZXR3b3JrIChAU0VDTmV0d29yaykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TRUNOZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8x MzE4NjIwMDYwODE5MzQ1NDA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgMjAsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Barn Burner

In 1996, before the game between LSU and Auburn kicked off, Auburn's Sports Arena, nicknamed "The Barn," caught on fire just West of Jordan-Hare Stadium. As the game was going on, fans could see the smoke from the fire rise above Jordan-Hare as the game was being played. By the end of the game, The Barn was essentially burnt completely to the ground. Despite the fire, that wasn't even the most thrilling part of the night. Auburn was trailing LSU 17-9 with under a minute to go when Auburn running back, Rusty Williams, walked in a seven yard rushing touchdown to get Auburn within two points of tying the game. Jon Cooley dropped back to pass, and LSU safety, Raion Hill, saved the day by intercepting the two point conversion and returning it 100 yards for two points. LSU would win 19-15 in a game that would later be tabbed, "The Barn Burner."

The Cigar Games

This is two games, but they go hand-in-hand, so I'm combining them into one. In 1999, Auburn Head Coach, Tommy Tuberville, marched his team into Tiger Stadium on his birthday and easily dismantled LSU, 41-7. The team celebrated by smoking cigars on the field, and it would cause a lot of tension leading up to their next game in Tiger Stadium. Two years later, Auburn returned to Death Valley more than 2 months after the game was supposed to be played. The matchup between the two Tiger teams was rescheduled from September 15th due to the attacks on 9/11 just four days prior. During pregame warmups, the Tigers from Auburn stomped on the LSU logo in the middle of the field and tensions flared. Auburn received a 15 yard penalty, so LSU attempted an onside kick on the opening kickoff. LSU would recover and score a touchdown on their first possession en route to a 27-14 victory over Auburn. This would start a 20 year losing spell for Auburn in Tiger Stadium, and some say the cigars were what cursed them.

Biggest comeback in Death Valley history

In 2017, both Auburn and LSU found themselves with a 5-2 record heading into their October matchup. Auburn had just beaten LSU 18-13 at home the year prior, and the Bayou Bengals were hungry for their revenge. LSU booted the opening kickoff away, and Auburn marched 46 yards down the field and kicked an early field goal. LSU would fumble on their opening possession, and Auburn would score 17 more unanswered points to take a 20-0 lead with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half. Finally, the LSU offense got going and scored their first touchdown of the game on a one yard touchdown run by Stephen Sullivan. Both teams would score again, and Auburn hit the locker room with a 23-14 halftime lead. The first five drives of the second half resulted in punts, and when Auburn sent the sixth consecutive punt of the half into the sky, D.J. Chark turned on the jets and returned it for a 75 yard touchdown. The Tigers faced a two point deficit from that point on, and after three more consecutive punts, LSU was able to kick two FG's in the final 2.5 minutes of the game and escaped with a victory. The 20 point comeback was the largest comeback in the history of Tiger Stadium, and that's why this game deserves a spot on this list.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIFB1bnQgUmV0dXJuIEZvciBUaGUgQWdlcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RKQ2hhcms4Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AREpDaGFyazgyPC9hPiB0b29rIHRoaXMgb25lIGJhY2sgNzUgeWFyZHMg dG8gc3BhcmsgTFNVIHRvIHRoZSBsYXJnZXN0IGNvbWViYWNrIHZpY3Rvcnkg aW4gVGlnZXIgU3RhZGl1bSBoaXN0b3J5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by8ydVR2dmltZ3VuIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMnVUdnZpbWd1bjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMU1UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBMU1Vmb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MU1Vmb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcx MjU1NDQ3OTA4OTAzMzI5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDEyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=