LSU vs. Florida: How to watch, stream, their history and more

The No. 21 LSU Tigers (6-3) will take on the Florida Gators (4-5) on Saturday, November 16th, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Tigers desperately need a win to keep any hope at the playoffs alive after losing their last two games to Alabama and Texas A&M.
Meanwhile, the Gators' season is one that has been disappointing, but they are still fighting for a bowl game, if they can win 2 of their last 3 games.
LSU and Florida first played one another back on September 25, 1937, in Tiger Stadium, which saw the Tigers shut out the Gators 19-0.
These two teams have faced one another a total of 70 times with LSU leading the series: 34-33-3. Combined they have won 5 national championships and 11 SEC titles over the past two decades.
In their last matchup on November 11, 2023, LSU won 52-35 at home.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT
How to Watch:
Live TV: ABC
Streaming: ESPN +, FUBO and Hulu Live
Local Radio: WDGL 98.1 (BR)
WWL 105.3 FM/970 AM (New Orleans)
KLWB-FM 103.7 FM (Lafayette)
