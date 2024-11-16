LSU vs. Florida: How to watch, stream, their history and more





The No. 21 LSU Tigers (6-3) will take on the Florida Gators (4-5) on Saturday, November 16th, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Tigers desperately need a win to keep any hope at the playoffs alive after losing their last two games to Alabama and Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, the Gators' season is one that has been disappointing, but they are still fighting for a bowl game, if they can win 2 of their last 3 games.

LSU and Florida first played one another back on September 25, 1937, in Tiger Stadium, which saw the Tigers shut out the Gators 19-0.

These two teams have faced one another a total of 70 times with LSU leading the series: 34-33-3. Combined they have won 5 national championships and 11 SEC titles over the past two decades.

In their last matchup on November 11, 2023, LSU won 52-35 at home.



