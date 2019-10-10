LSU vs. Florida: Times of Interest
LSU vs Florida
October 12, 2019 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN
Friday, Oct. 11
6 p.m. LSU Athletic Hall of Fame Class induction ceremony
Saturday, October 12
6 a.m. – 8 a.m. Good Morning America live from Quad on the LSU campus
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. ESPN’s College GameDay live from Quad on the LSU campus
Coach Orgeron appearance on set at 9:45 a.m.
8:30 a.m. LSU SportShop opens
9 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon
11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. LSU Homecoming Parade through campus
Parade starts at Lod Cook Alumni CenterParade ends on Tower Drive near LSU Student Union
1 p.m. LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1 p.m. Beach Volleyball open practice
Beach Volleyball Stadium near Gymnastics Facility
2 p.m Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
2 p.m Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
2 p.m. L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Chase Tyler Band performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC
4 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
4:15 p.m. Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium
LSU Football Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium
5 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from Cou-Yon's Tiger One Village
Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
5:15 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
5:22 p.m. Band comes down “Victory Hill”
6:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy RushListen free atwww.LSUsports.net/live
6:48 p.m. SOCOM ParaCommandos parachute game ball into Tiger Stadium
6:54:30 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:58 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem
7:05 p.m. LSU Intro Video
7:06 p.m. LSU takes the field
7:06:30 p.m. Guest Captains Presentation at midfield
QBs Warren Rabb, Matt Mauck, Matt Flynn
7:07 p.m. Florida takes the field
7:07 p.m. . Coin toss at midfield
7:10 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida on ESPN and Watch ESPN app