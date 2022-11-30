TigerDetails

LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) will make its seventh SEC Championship Game appearance on Saturday when the Tigers face top-ranked Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. CT in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game will be televised on CBS with Brad Nessler (pxp), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dill (sideline reporter) on the call.

LSU enters the game ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll, No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the CFP. The Tigers are coming off a 38-23 setback to Texas A&M last week. Georgia is ranked No. 1 in all polls and beat Georgia Tech, 37-14, last week.

LSU is 5-1 all-time in SEC Championship Games, which includes a 3-1 mark vs. Georgia. LSU’s seven SEC Championship Game appearances rank No. 4 in the league and trail only Alabama (14), Florida (13) and Georgia (13).

LSU holds an 18-13-1 all-time record against Georgia. The teams last met in 2019 when the Tigers beat the Bulldogs, 37-10, in the SEC Championship Game. LSU has won two straight and four of the last five against Georgia dating back to a 20-13 win in Athens in 2009. LSU will be after the 17th 10-win season in school history and the first since going 15-0 during the national championship year in 2019.

LSU goes into the game riding the arm and legs of QB Jayden Daniels. Daniels has accounted for 3,390 yards of total offense (824 rushing, 2,566 passing) and 26 TDs (11 rushing, 15 passing). His 3,390 yards of total offense rank No. 2 in LSU history behind only Joe Burrow (6,093 in 2019). Daniels is the only quarterback in the SEC to rank among the Top 10 in the league in both rushing yards (No. 10 at 824) and passing yards (No. 7 at 2,566).

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Only once since 2006 (2014) has the winner of the SEC Championship Game failed to advance to the national championship game. The game, which started in 1992, is in its 31st year. It was a result of conference expansion, which saw Arkansas and South Carolina become the first members added in SEC history. Nearly two million fans have witnessed the pageantry of the game first-hand, with now 28 sellouts in its history, including the last 28 consecutive contests. (Only 1993 and 1995 were not). The first two games were played at Legion Field in Birmingham and the game was played at the Georgia Dome from 1994-2016. This will mark the sixth SEC Championship Game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV RATINGS: The 2021 SEC Championship attracted over 15 million viewers, the most watched championship game in college football since 2018. The 2018 SEC Championship Game was the most-watched and highest-rated regular-season college football game on any network in seven years with a 10.1/23 rating/share and 17.5 million viewers. It also marked the second most-watched SEC Championship ever in 26 years since the game debuted in 1992. Nearly 14 million viewers watched the 2019 contest. Shifting to primetime, the Alabama-Florida SEC Championship in 2020 averaged a 4.9 and 8.92 million viewers on CBS. It was the first primetime SEC Championship since the 2006 game. The 2009 SEC Championship Game earned an 11.8 rating and a 24 share, marking the highest-rated SEC Championship Game in history.