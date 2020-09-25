TigerDetails - LSU vs. Mississippi State: Staff picks

We finally made it. The 2020 LSU football season kicks off tomorrow at home in Tiger Stadium. Here’s a look at the predictions from our TigerDetails staff for the Tigers’ Saturday game against Mississippi State. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. CT.



Jerit Roser: This should be the last time I have to type something along the lines of: Yes, LSU lost a ton from last year's roster, but also still has a ton of talent entering this season. Because, the Tigers should still be the more talented team on the field on Saturday and show the the rest of the conference and country all that potential we keep talking about. And, as interested as I am in watching the Mike Leach era at Mississippi State over time, the highly regarded coach has typically take a year or so to get his teams headed the right direction and clicking in his philosophy. This year's Bulldogs are as strong up front on defense as their editions that have given the Tigers more trouble in this series, which should bode well for Myles Brennan and company. And I expect to see some excitement on the other side of the ball from the aggressive pass-rush coach Ed Orgeron has been touting from coordinator Bo Pelini's defense to make transfer quarterback K.J. Costello uncomfortable most of the afternoon. PICK: LSU 34, Mississippi State 20

Jimmy Smith: 14 players lost to the NFL Draft. Passing game coordinator and the defensive coordinator gone. What does LSU do? They hire one of the nation's best defensive coordinators, bring in a former NFL head coach and still bolster one of the nation's most talented rosters due to Ed Orgeron and his staff recruiting at an extremely high level since taking over the program. Mississippi State comes into to an empty Tiger Stadium with Mike Leach, the architect of the modern air-raid, and nobody knows what to expect. Well, Leach has shown us exactly who he is, and his air-raid offense will not look much different at Mississippi State than it did Washington State or Texas Tech, his two previous stops. This plays right into LSU's hands, who fields an extremely fast defense and a playmaking secondary. The Bulldogs will make some plays, but not nearly enough to beat the National Champs. PICK: LSU 37, Mississippi State 17