TigerDetails

Last year, LSU beat the Bulldogs, 28-25, in Starkville. LSU leads the overall series with Mississippi State, which dates back to 1896, 76-36-3.

LSU is coming off a 65-17 win over Southern last week, while Mississippi State posted a 39-17 road win over Arizona. It will mark the first meeting between LSU coach Brian Kelly and MSU coach Mike Leach .

The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (reporter) calling the action.

LSU (1-1) jumps into Southeastern Conference action this week when the Tigers host Mississippi State (2-0) at 5 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

Quick Notes on the Tigers

-- A week after becoming the first QB in LSU history to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 yards in a game decided in regulation, Jayden Daniels accounted for 4 TDs (3 pass, 1 rush) in the win over Southern.

-- Dating back to the Florida State game, Daniels has led LSU on touchdown drives on 8 consecutive possessions (last 3 vs. Florida State, first 5 vs. Southern).

-- In just over a quarter of action vs. Southern, Daniels completed 10-of-11 passes for 137 yards and 3 TDs. He also scored LSU’s first TD on an 18-yard run.

-- In 2 games, Daniels has accounted for 6 TDs (5 pass, 1 rush) and has completed 77.8 percent of his passes (35-of-45) for 346 yards and no interceptions.

-- 11 players caught passes vs. Southern led by Chris Hilton (5-47) and Kayshon Boutte (5-42-1 TD).

-- Offensively, LSU is averaging 449.0 yards per game (184.5 rushing, 264.5 passing).

-- Daniels leads the Tigers in rushing with 132 yards and 1 TD on 19 carries. He’s averaging 6.9 yards a rush.

-- Armoni Goodwin (99 yards) and Noah Cain (74) are LSU’s top two rushers out of the backfield Both players have 2 rushing TDs.

-- Malik Nabers leads LSU in receptions (8) and receiving yards (123), while Jaray Jenkins is tops on the team in receiving TDs with 2.

-- Defensively, LSU is allowing 327.0 yards per game (166.5 rushing, 160.5 passing).

-- LSU has allowed only 7 first half points in 2 games and the Tigers are limiting opponents to just 4-of-7 on redzone opportunities (2 TDs, 2 FGs).

-- S Major Burns and LB Greg Penn lead the Tigers in tackles with 11 each. Burns is also tops on the team with 2.5 tackles for loss.

-- In his first career start (he started in place of BJ Ojulari), JACK LB Desmond Little had 6 tackles, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass in win over Southern.

-- Through 2 games, 12 players have earned their first start in an LSU uniform (vs. Florida State - QB Daniels, LT Campbell, LG Frazier, RB Cain, CB Richardson, CB Garner, and Nickel Brooks; vs. Southern – RB Goodwin, TE M. Taylor, LB Little, DE S. Jones, DB Bernard-Converse).