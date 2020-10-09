TigerDetails - LSU vs. Missouri: Staff picks

The LSU Tigers dropped the first game of the season to unranked Mississippi State, but got back on track in Week 2 against Vanderbilt.

The game has officially been moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia due to Hurricane Delta.

Here’s a look at the predictions from our TigerDetails staff for the Tigers’ Saturday game at Missouri. The game starts at 11 a.m. CT.

Jerit Roser: The progress LSU showed from Week 1 to Week 2 was impressive and important, but only with still plenty of areas for continued correction and growth for a team whose goal is to be among the best in the SEC year in and year out. All in all, the purple-and-gold Tigers shouldn't have much trouble with their black-and-gold counterparts, even on an unusual week of storm concerns and game relocation.

I am interested to see how LSU performs early in an 11 a.m. road game under those circumstances and particularly how they handle a rushing attack Mizzou thinks or hopes is among its strengths. Vanderbilt was able to move the ball more early than coach Ed Orgeron and company would've preferred — until the Commodores left some points on the board, the Tigers tightened up and the margin continued to open. I expect this week to be similar with Missouri able to convert a couple more opportunities, but ultimately still not nearly enough to hang with LSU for the long haul.

PICK: LSU 44, Missouri 23

Jimmy Smith:

PICK: LSU 44, Missouri 13

LSU left week 1 with a lot of questions and a 0-1 record, but bounced back with answers in week 2, resulting in a dominant 41-7 win over Vanderbilt. In that contest, the LSU defense seemed to be more disciplined, better equipped with the return of key contributors, and more like the No. 6 ranked team, according to preseason polls.

Vanderbilt was not much of a test, and Missouri isn't much better. Expect to see an aggressive LSU rushing attack and stellar defense from Ed Orgeron's bunch this weekend. Missouri's secondary is struggling, so expect LSU to test them downfield early and often in this contest.

Julie Boudwin: Ed Orgeron's squad looked like a completely different team against Vanderbilt in Week 2 than against Mississippi State in Week 1, plus there was a lot of positivity to build on after that win vs. the Commodores. But we have to remember that Vanderbilt -- and Missouri for that matter -- isn't on the same level on competition of what's coming next week.

I expect LSU's defense to get better this week against Missouri along with the newly found rushing attack with John Emery to continue. Yes, this is a game that counts, but I'm sort of looking at this game as the final rehearsal before the big boy games start because it's not going to get easier especially next week in Gainesville against an impressive-looking No. 4 Florida.

PICK: LSU 45, Missouri 17