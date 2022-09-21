TigerDetails

LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) steps out of conference play for the final time until late November when the Tigers host New Mexico (2-1, 0-1 Mountain West) at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and the SEC Network+.

LSU enters the contest coming off a 31-16 win over Mississippi State last week, while the Lobos ran their record to 2-1 with a 27-10 victory over UTEP. It will be the first meeting between LSU and New Mexico in football.

LSU returns to SEC action next week when the Tigers travel to Auburn for a 6 p.m. CT contest televised on ESPN.

Quick Notes on the Tigers

· LSU enters the New Mexico game having won 10 straight and 59 of its last 60 games against non-conference opponents in Tiger Stadium.

· LSU has won 8 straight games, including 2 in 2022, when reaching the 30-point mark.

· LSU S Jay Ward earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Mississippi State (11 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 interception).

· LSU DE/JACK BJ Ojulari earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors – the third of his career – for his play against Mississippi State (4 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries).

· In 3 games as LSU’s starting QB, Jayden Daniels has accounted for 8 TDs (6 pass, 2 rush) and he’s completed 69.5 percent of his passes (57-of-82) for 556 yards, 6 TDs and no interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 225 yards and 2 TDs on 35 carries.

· In his LSU debut, Daniels became first QB in school history to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 yards in a game decided in regulation

· In 10 fourth quarter possessions as LSU’s QB, Daniels has led the Tigers to 7 scoring drives (6 TDs, 1 FG).

· LSU started 3 true freshmen last week vs. Mississippi State – LT Will Campbell, RT Emery Jones Jr., and TE Mason Taylor.

· Offensively, LSU is averaging 439.3 yards per game (193.0 rushing, 246.3 passing) and 39.7 points per game.

· Defensively, LSU is allowing 313.7 yards per game (135.3 rushing, 178.3 passing).

· LSU are limiting opponents to just 5-of-8 on redzone opportunities (3 TDs, 2 FGs).

· The Tigers have held its last 2 opponents to just 5-of-24 on third-down opportunities (Southern 2-of-10; Mississippi State (3-of-14). LSU also denied Mississippi State on 3 of its 4 fourth-down chances last week.

· S Jay Ward leads the Tigers in tackles with 19, while S Major Burns has 17 tackles and 2.5 TFL to his credit.

· 8 players have been credited with at least a half-sack with LB Harold Perkins, DE BJ Ojulari and DE Saivion Jones leading the way with 1.5 each.

· Thru 3 games, 14 players have earned their first start in an LSU uniform (vs. Florida State - QB Daniels, LT Campbell, LG Frazier, RB Cain, CB Richardson, CB Garner, and Nickel Brooks; vs. Southern – RB Goodwin, TE M. Taylor, LB Little, DE S. Jones, DB Bernard-Converse; vs. Miss. State – RT Emery Jones, Jr., DT J. Guillory).