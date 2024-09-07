PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
LSU vs. Nicholls: How to watch, stream, and more

Tina Howell • Death Valley Insider
Writer
@TinaHowellNOLA
Tina joined Rivals covering the LSU Tigers in April 2024. She is also the Editor-in-Chief of Canal Street Chronicles covering the Saints and an events writer and photographer for Newsbreak.

The No. 19 LSU Tigers (0-1) will take on the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1), on Saturday, September 7th, in Tiger Stadium. This is the Tigers first home game in their newly renovated stadium, which turns 100 this year. New LED lights, video screens, ribbon boards and a new sound system were installed during the offseason and will be unveiled for the first time tonight.



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAgWWVhcnMgU3Ryb25nPGJyPjxicj5UaWdlciBTdGFkaXVtIG1h a2VzIGl0cyBkZWJ1dCBvbiBTYXR1cmRheSBuaWdodCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vZzdRcHBOYW4weCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2c3UXBwTmFu MHg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTFNVIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATFNVZm9vdGJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVZm9vdGJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE4MzIyNDIxMzE1NDY1NDIzNDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=
How to Watch:

Live TV: SEC +

Streaming: ESPN +

Local Radio: WNXX 104.5 FM (BR), WDGL 98.1 (BR)

WWL 105.3 FM/970 AM (New Orleans)

KLWB-FM 103.7 FM (Lafayette)



LSU comes into this game looking to bounce back after 27-20 season-opening loss against USC. As will Nicholls, who also lost their opener to Louisiana Tech 25-17.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT



