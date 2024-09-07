The No. 19 LSU Tigers (0-1) will take on the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1), on Saturday, September 7th, in Tiger Stadium. This is the Tigers first home game in their newly renovated stadium, which turns 100 this year. New LED lights, video screens, ribbon boards and a new sound system were installed during the offseason and will be unveiled for the first time tonight.

WWL 105.3 FM/970 AM (New Orleans)

How to Watch:

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT

LSU comes into this game looking to bounce back after 27-20 season-opening loss against USC. As will Nicholls, who also lost their opener to Louisiana Tech 25-17.

