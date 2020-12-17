TigerDetails - LSU vs. Ole Miss: A few quick history facts, game notes

LSU vs. Ole Miss: A few quick history facts, game notes
LSU (4-5) will host Ole Miss (4-4) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium in the final game of the season for the Tigers.
The game will be televised on SEC Network.
The Tigers are coming off an impressive road victory over Florida in which Max Johnson got his first start at quarterback. The Rebels game last weekend against Texas A&M was postponed.
Here are a few quick history facts and game notes about the Tigers and Rebels:
-- LSU is 63-41-4 all-time against Ole Miss, which includes a 4-0 mark under head coach Ed Orgeron.
-- The Tigers have won four straight and five of the last six meetings with Ole Miss. LSU’s Tiger Stadium win streak over Ole Miss is five games.
-- Last year, LSU posted a 58-37 win over Ole Miss in Oxford. Ole Miss last beat LSU in 2015 by a 38-17 count in Oxford. Ole Miss’ last win in Tiger Stadium came in 2008 by a 31-13 score.