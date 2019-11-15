LSU is the No. 1 team in the country entering this weekend's rivalry game against Ole Miss. The Rebels will be looking to spoil the season for the Tigers, and earn some respect, as Ole Miss tight end Jason Pellerin said earlier this week.

Jerit Roser, writer

A let-down in focus following an emotional victory at Alabama? I don't particularly think so. Similarly to what I've said at other junctures this season, I trust the leadership of this LSU team too much to lose track of the bigger goals at hand and the game-by-game focus necessary to accomplish them. What's more worrisome this week is what appears to be a the Tigers' top three offensive tackles absent against an Ole Miss team that rushes opposing passers as well as it does almost anything else. That dynamic may cause some issues at times and stall a few more LSU drives than would otherwise be the case. And John Rhys Plumlee and company will be able to break enough big plays to cash in a drive or two of their own. But I still don't think the Rebels are able to keep the game particularly close by its end.

PICK: LSU 40, Ole Miss 17

Julie Boudwin, video and social producer

After last weekend's edition of the "Game of the Century," one would think this Ole Miss game is a trap game for LSU, but not so fast. With quarterback Joe Burrow leading the offense and defensive leaders in Grant Delpit, Rashard Lawrence and JaCoby Stevens, I don't believe in a trap game for this group of Tigers. They are locked in, focused on the task at hand and have bigger goals to achieve.

PICK: LSU 59, Ole Miss 17

Jimmy Smith, publisher

The LSU offense could be slowed at times by its makeshift offensive line that could struggle to keep Burrow upright and create holes for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Luckily for the Tigers, they will face a Rebels' defense that ranks 12th in yards allowed per game at 397.4 and 10th in scoring, allowing 23.9 points per game.

There will be some LSU drives that stall because of lackluster moments on the offensive line, but the offense will simply be too much for the Ole Miss defense. The Rebels lead the SEC in rushing, but they will be forced out of their comfort zone by the scoring of the LSU offense. Burrow ends up playing well into the second half, as the Rebels produce enough offense to keep the Tigers starters on the field, before being relieved in the fourth quarter.

PICK: LSU, 48, Ole Miss 20