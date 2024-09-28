LSU vs. South Alabama: How to watch, stream, their history and more

in other news
Observations from LSU's 29-26 OT win over Ole Miss
LSU did not lead for a single second in this game, but still managed to come out on top.
2025 four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
The Tigers have been working to flip the four-star Baton Rouge safety from Houston for a while now.
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
2027 QB target QB Peyton Houston has sensational, record-breaking night
LSU 2027 QB target Peyton Houston had himself a sensational night on Thursday.
Five biggest visitors for LSU vs Ole Miss
The Tigers have a long list of recruits coming in town this weekend.
in other news
Observations from LSU's 29-26 OT win over Ole Miss
LSU did not lead for a single second in this game, but still managed to come out on top.
2025 four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
The Tigers have been working to flip the four-star Baton Rouge safety from Houston for a while now.
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
The No. 14 LSU Tigers (3-1) will take on South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) on Saturday, September 28th at home in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers are coming off a home victory against the UCLA Bruins where quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was named SEC offensive player of the Week after completing 32-of-44 passes for 352 yards and 3 TDs in the Tigers' 34-17 win.
Meanwhile, the surging Jaguars have scored a combined 135 points against Northwestern State and Appalachian State the past two weeks. South Alabama is led by first-year coach and Baton Rouge native Major Applewhite, who makes his coaching debut at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night against the team he grew up watching.
How to Watch:
Live TV: SEC Network
Streaming: ESPN +, FUBO, Hulu Live
Local Radio: WNXX 104.5 FM (BR), WDGL 98.1 (BR)
WWL 105.3 FM/970 AM (New Orleans)
KLWB-FM 103.7 FM (Lafayette)
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage
- PRO
- ATH
- APB
- ILB
- WR
- OT
- ILB
- WDE
- OG
- RB