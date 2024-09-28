LSU vs. South Alabama: How to watch, stream, their history and more

The No. 14 LSU Tigers (3-1) will take on South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) on Saturday, September 28th at home in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are coming off a home victory against the UCLA Bruins where quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was named SEC offensive player of the Week after completing 32-of-44 passes for 352 yards and 3 TDs in the Tigers' 34-17 win.

Meanwhile, the surging Jaguars have scored a combined 135 points against Northwestern State and Appalachian State the past two weeks. South Alabama is led by first-year coach and Baton Rouge native Major Applewhite, who makes his coaching debut at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night against the team he grew up watching.