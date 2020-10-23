TigerDetails - LSU vs. South Carolina: Staff picks

After having a weekend off due to the Florida game being postponed, the LSU Tigers (1-2) are back in action this Saturday night as they host the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Here’s a look at the predictions from our TigerDetails staff for the Tigers’ home game, which starts at 6 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.

Jerit Roser: Little of what we've seen on the field thus far gives us any reason to trust Bo Pelini and LSU's defense. And the past couple of weeks have provided a wide range of potential distractions from a wide range of directions. So maybe I'm being naive. But I really do expect to see clear defensive improvement Saturday. I don't think the Tigers will suddenly look like one of the conference's or country's best units on that side of the ball. But I am — at least for this week — trusting what I'm hearing. And if this team can stop misreading and miscommunications its way to allowing huge plays and long touchdowns at such a high rate, that will be enough.

I think we see the most run-heavy game thus far this season — because that's what South Carolina does anyway, and because LSU will try to help its freshman quarterbacks. So the point totals will come down into the 20s or low-30s. And ultimately a couple plays here or there will have the opportunity to swing things in the second half. I feel like this game has some potential to get a bit wacky. But if the Tigers' offensive line can hold up its end, T.J. Finley can make enough throws to lead the offense to enough points to win this game. And I'm taking that leap of faith that the defense will hold up its end of the bargain.

PICK: LSU 31, South Carolina 26

Jimmy Smith: Freshman TJ Finley will be under center for the Tigers this week, at least to start the game, creating even more uncertainty with this current LSU team. I expect TJ to play fairly well in his debut, especially with an extra week to prepare, but this LSU team has a lot of holes to fill, and it is hard to see them making all the improvements needed to beat a pretty good South Carolina team in such short time.

As in previous losses this year, the defense could be the culprit here. There is enough firepower on offense, but the defenses struggles are wide ranging and will take time to sort out. Expect a close game between these two SEC opponents.

PICK: South Carolina 33, LSU 31

Julie Boudwin: Since the embarrassing loss at Missouri, Ed Orgeron and his Tigers have talked about fixing the defense and simplifying, and this will be our first look at that since the Florida game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Gators squad.

Myles Brennan is still out with an injury and freshman quarterback TJ Finley will get his first start. Finley has a rocket for an arm and if he can get the ball out quickly to his playmakers then I believe the offense will still be able to score more than 30. LSU needs this win to turn around the season and keep hope alive.

PICK: LSU 34, South Carolina 31