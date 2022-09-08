Tigerdetails

LSU enters the contest with a 73-20-4 mark in home openers in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers have won 23 of their last 25 Tiger Stadium openers dating back to a 35-34 win over Houston in 1996. LSU hasn’t dropped a “Saturday Night” home opener since falling to Texas A&M, 18-13, in 1994.

Saturday’s meeting with the Jaguars will mark LSU’s first-ever contest against a historically black college or university (HBCU) in football.

The Tigers, under first-year head coach Brian Kelly, are coming off a dramatic 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Southern, also under the direction of first-year coach Eric Dooley, is coming off an 86-0 win over Florida Memorial University last Saturday at Mumford Stadium.

LSU (0-1) opens its 2022 home slate on Saturday when the Tigers host Southern University (1-0) in the historic first-ever matchup between the two Baton Rouge universities.

Quick Notes on the Tigers after Florida State

- LSU enters the Southern game having won 9 straight and 58 of its last 59 games against non-conference opponents in Tiger Stadium.

- LSU has also won 34 consecutive games against Louisiana opponents, which includes wins over McNeese (34-7) and UL-Monroe (27-14) last year.

- Jayden Daniels became the first QB in LSU history to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 yards in a game decided in regulation. Joe Burrow did it (270 passing, 100 rushing) in a 7OT game at Texas A&M in 2018.

- Daniels capped his LSU debut connecting of 26-of-35 passes for 209 yards and 2 TDs and added 114 rushing yards on 16 carries. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry.

- Daniels’ 114 rushing yards tie Lyn Amedee (vs. Tulane, 1961) for sixth most in LSU history by a quarterback.

- WR Jaray Jenkins had his third career game with at least 2 TD receptions in the opener vs. Florida State. Other 2 came last year vs. Florida (3) and Texas A&M (2).

- Daniels completed pass to 9 different receivers vs. Florida State with 4 players each catching 5 passes (Jenkins 5 for 46, TDs, Brian Thomas 5 for 44), Mason Taylor (5 for 42) and Malik Nabers (5 for 34).

- The Florida State contest marked only the second time since 1958 LSU opened a season with a new head coach and a new starter at quarterback. Last time it happened came in 1980 vs. Florida State (HC Jerry Stovall, QB Alan Risher).

- LSU’s final two drives of the Florida State game combined for 26 plays, 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns over a 6-minute, 17-second span.

- Defensively, LSU’s held Florida State to 2-of-4 on redzone chances, which included recovering a fumble at the 1-yard line with 1:20 remaining in the game. LSU responded by going 99-yards in 11 plays to cut the Florida State lead to 24-23 on the final play of regulation.

- LSU safety duo of Jay Ward and Major Burns combined for 16 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

- In the season-opener, 7 players earned their first start in an LSU uniform (QB Daniels, LT Campbell, LG Frazier, RB Cain, CB Richardson, CB Garner, and Nickel Brooks).

- Dating back to last year’s Texas Bowl, LSU has scored on its final play of regulation in consecutive games (81-yard TD pass vs. Kansas State as time expired, 2-yard TD pass vs. Florida State as time expired).