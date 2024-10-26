LSU vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, their history and more





The No. 8 LSU Tigers (6-1) will take on the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) on Saturday, October 26th, at Kyle Field in College Station.

The Tigers are rolling full steam ahead on a 6-game winning streak after defeating Arkansas 34-10 last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Aggies are also coming into this game on a 6-game winning streak after defeating Mississippi State last Saturday afternoon, 34-24.

LSU and Texas A&M first played one another way back in 1899 at College Station, where the Aggies won by a whopping 52-0. There have been 62 matchups since, with the Tigers leading 32-23-3. (4 wins from 2012-2015 were vacated by LSU).

These two teams last faced off on November 25, 2023, with LSU winning at home 42-30. They have played one another in just two bowl games, the 1944 Orange Bowl in Miami, FL, and the 2011 Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX, with the Tigers winning both bowl games.

This matchup is also a reunion between Tigers head coach Brian Kelly and Aggies head coach Mike Elko, who served as Kelly's defensive coordinator at Notre Dame back in 2017.



