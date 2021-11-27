LSU vs. Texas A&M: Staff picks
PICK: LSU 26, Texas A&M 23 -- Jerit RoserCliche as it may sound, throw the rest of the schedule and results out the window when these budding rivals take the same field. Texas A&M survived what I c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news