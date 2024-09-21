LSU vs. UCLA: How to watch, stream, their history and more

Advertisement

in other news

PFF Insights: Defensive takeaways from LSU's win over South Carolina

PFF Insights: Defensive takeaways from LSU's win over South Carolina

Defensive takeaways and grades from LSU's 36-33 win over South Carolina.

Premium content
 • Jefferson D. Powell
PFF Insights: Offensive takeaways from LSU's win over South Carolina

PFF Insights: Offensive takeaways from LSU's win over South Carolina

A breakdown of LSU's offensive performance against South Carolina.

Premium content
 • Jefferson D. Powell
Aaron Anderson has taken a massive step forward in 2024

Aaron Anderson has taken a massive step forward in 2024

In 2023 Anderson caught 12 passes for 59 yards, and through three weeks, he's already destroyed those numbers.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
How involved should Caden Durham be in LSU's run game moving forward?

How involved should Caden Durham be in LSU's run game moving forward?

Brian Kelly said Caden Durham won't be the guy moving forward, but could see his role increase.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
Five-star LSU commit DJ Pickett will be back on campus this weekend

Five-star LSU commit DJ Pickett will be back on campus this weekend

Five-star DJ Pickett will be on campus for the Tigers game versus UCLA.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard

in other news

PFF Insights: Defensive takeaways from LSU's win over South Carolina

PFF Insights: Defensive takeaways from LSU's win over South Carolina

Defensive takeaways and grades from LSU's 36-33 win over South Carolina.

Premium content
 • Jefferson D. Powell
PFF Insights: Offensive takeaways from LSU's win over South Carolina

PFF Insights: Offensive takeaways from LSU's win over South Carolina

A breakdown of LSU's offensive performance against South Carolina.

Premium content
 • Jefferson D. Powell
Aaron Anderson has taken a massive step forward in 2024

Aaron Anderson has taken a massive step forward in 2024

In 2023 Anderson caught 12 passes for 59 yards, and through three weeks, he's already destroyed those numbers.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
Published Sep 21, 2024
LSU vs. UCLA: How to watch, stream, their history and more
circle avatar
Tina Howell  •  Death Valley Insider
Writer
Twitter
@TinaHowellNOLA

The No. 16 LSU Tigers (2-1) will take on the UCLA Bruins (1-1), on Saturday, September 20th at home in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

This is just the 2nd time that these two teams have faced one another. They last time they played was back on September 7, 2021, with the Tigers losing to the Bruins at the Rose Bowl, 38-27.

A lot has changed since then. Both team's head coaches Ed Orgeron and Chip Kelly are gone with Brian Kelly now in his 3rd year with LSU.

Former Carolina Panthers running back Deshaun Foster has taken control of the Bruins with New Orleans native and former Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy in charge of UCLA's offense.

The Tigers are coming off a 36-33 road victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks while the Bruins are trying to bounce back from an ugly 42-13 loss against Indiana Hoosiers.


How to Watch:

Live TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN +, FUBO, Hulu Live

Local Radio: WNXX 104.5 FM (BR), WDGL 98.1 (BR)

WWL 105.3 FM/970 AM (New Orleans)

KLWB-FM 103.7 FM (Lafayette)



Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium



Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Quad

Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Advertisement
Advertisement