LSU vs. UCLA: How to watch, stream, their history and more

The No. 16 LSU Tigers (2-1) will take on the UCLA Bruins (1-1), on Saturday, September 20th at home in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
This is just the 2nd time that these two teams have faced one another. They last time they played was back on September 7, 2021, with the Tigers losing to the Bruins at the Rose Bowl, 38-27.
A lot has changed since then. Both team's head coaches Ed Orgeron and Chip Kelly are gone with Brian Kelly now in his 3rd year with LSU.
Former Carolina Panthers running back Deshaun Foster has taken control of the Bruins with New Orleans native and former Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy in charge of UCLA's offense.
The Tigers are coming off a 36-33 road victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks while the Bruins are trying to bounce back from an ugly 42-13 loss against Indiana Hoosiers.
How to Watch:
Live TV: ABC
Streaming: ESPN +, FUBO, Hulu Live
Local Radio: WNXX 104.5 FM (BR), WDGL 98.1 (BR)
WWL 105.3 FM/970 AM (New Orleans)
KLWB-FM 103.7 FM (Lafayette)
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium
