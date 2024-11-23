LSU vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, stream, their history and more

The No. LSU Tigers (6-4) will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-4) on Saturday, November 23rd, in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers come into this game on a 3-game losing streak after an embarrassing loss to the Florida Gators last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Commodores are fresh off a bye week. This will be their first trip to Tiger Stadium since 2009. Their last three matchups were all played in Nashville.

LSU and Vandy first played one another back on November 17, 1902, in Tiger Stadium, which saw the Tigers lose 27-5.

These two teams have faced one another a total of 32 times with LSU leading the series: 24-7-1. The Tigers are on a 9-game win streak against the Commodores since 1991.

In their last matchup on October 3, 2020, LSU won 41-7 on the road.