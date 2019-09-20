LSU vs. Vanderbilt: staff picks
Here’s a look at the predictions from our Tigerdetails.com staff for the Tigers’ Saturday game against Vanderbilt. The game starts at 11 a.m. in Nashville.James Smith, publisherAlthough this is a S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news