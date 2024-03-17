350 days ago, the LSU Tigers Women's Basketball team cut down the nexts in Dallas, Texas after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 and setting the record for the most points scored in a women's championship game.

Now, nearly a year and 33 games later, the LSU Tigers have battled their way back into March Madness, earning themselves the third seed in Regional 2 in Albany.

In women's basketball, the top-four seeds from each region host the first two rounds of the March Madness Tournament. Since LSU is the three seed, they will host 14 seeded Rice, 11 seeded Middle Tennessee and 6 seeded Louisville this weekend.

Their first matchup will be against Rice. If they win, they will advance to face off with the winner of the Louisville vs Middle Tennessee game.

If the Tigers are able to make it out of the first two rounds, they will then travel to Albany for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight before a potential trip to Cleveland for the Final Four and National Championship.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, the Tigers must make it out of the Albany 2 region of the bracket, which includes some very talented teams. Iowa headlines the region as the No. 1 seed, but No. 2 seeded UCLA and No. 4 seeded Kansas State are also very big threats to make a run at the Final Four.

It's finally tournament time, and only time will tell if the Tigers can repeat as national champions in 2024.